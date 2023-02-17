Health reforms soon in schools

LAHORE: Caretaker Health Minister Prof Javed Akram has said that health reforms will soon be introduced in schools across Punjab, under which students will be screened from class nine onwards to prevent diseases like thalassemia.

He has said that the shortage of medicines in the province has been removed up to 90 pc, adding that the health card scheme will continue for the poor, but the rich will be excluded from the scheme.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of three-day international conference "HAEMCON 2023” at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Thursday. Dr Javed Akram said that laboratory services were the backbone for better diagnosis. He was of the view that knowledge and awareness regarding various blood diseases were very poor and the people didn't even know which doctor to go to if they got a blood disorder.

Appreciating the role of the Pakistan Society of Hematology in organising the conference, he said that the subject of hematology had been a part of pathology and it would again be made a part of the same specialty.

Pak Pharma, Healthcare Expo ends: Two-day Pak Pharma and Healthcare Expo concluded at the Lahore’s Expo Centre on Thursday, attracting a good number of professionals from the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram, who was the chief guest, visited multiple stalls and lauded the organisers for successfully conducting the second pharma expo in Lahore after Covid-19 era. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said he has directed the Bank of Punjab (BoP) to solve the problems of the pharmaceutical industry, adding the importers whose LCs were not being opened will be opened by the BoP now.