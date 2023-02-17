32 officers confirmed on posts of DSP

LAHORE: The process of departmental promotions of officers and personnel is going on in Punjab police according to merit and seniority and in this regard the headquarters branch has confirmed 32 probationer DSPs on the posts.

The officers who were confirmed on the posts of DSP include Parvez Iqbal, Zeeshan Iqbal, Mujahid Hussain, Azhar Hussain, M Anwar, Qadeer Bashir, Nasir Abbas, Nasir Mushtaq, Shafqat Ali, Hafiz Imran Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed. , Hafiz Abdul Majid, Tauseef Ahmed, Nasrullah Khan, M Afzal Ahmed, Sikandar Mehmood, Allahyar Saifi, Rizwan Qadir, Zafar Iqbal, Irfan Haider, Qaiser Amin, Ali Abbas, M Yasin, Ghulam Murtaza, M Sabir, Mansoor Bilal, Najaf Gul, Arshad Ali Alvi, Maqbool Ahmad, M Ashraf Tabassum, Irfan Safdar and M Jahangir while orders have been issued to extend the probation period of 15 DSPs till April 30, 2023. DIG Headquarters has issued notifications for ensuring confirmation and probation of officers.