75 properties sealed in LDA operation

LAHORE: In order to implement the directions of the Lahore High Court, teams of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued their operation against encroachments and illegal commercialisation and sealed over 75 properties here on Thursday.

Officials said the operation was overall supervised by Chief Town Planner Asad Zaman on the directions of the LDA DG. They said the LDA teams under the supervision of Director Town Planning Ali Nusrat took action against Cue Cinema on Main Boulevard Gulbarg in the morning.

The Cue Cinema was sealed on violation of building regulations and causing regular traffic congestion and creating problem in smooth flow of traffic, LDA officials said, adding the LDA has repeatedly issued notices to the cinema management and owners, but the administration has not paid any attention.

LDA’s Director Ali Nusrat said Cue Cinema was sealed for parking on the road, side roads and violation of building regulations. DG Amir Ahmad Khan said that all commercial and other properties in the city, including big cinemas, will have to implement the parking rules. On court orders, important steps were being taken to convert 9 main roads of the city into model roads, he added.

Meanwhile, in other operations, LDA teams took actions for the recovery of commercialisation fees from shops/businesses situated between Shaukat Khanum Hospital to Wapda Town Roundabout and sealed more than 75 properties located in different zones on various violations.

Officials said 45 properties were sealed for non-payment of commercialisation fees. The sealed properties included well-known brands, grocery stores and shops. The operation was carried out by Director Town Planning IV, Sidra Tabasam along with her Deputy Director Attiqur Rehman.

Another operation was carried out in Old Muslim Town scheme, under the supervision of Director Town Planning Salman Mahfooz, who sealed 22 properties for illegal commercialisation.

LDA teams under direction of Director Town planning V Azhar Ali removed encroachments on petrol pumps on Raiwind Road. Actions were also taken at Main Boulevard LDA Avenue One, Raiwind Road and Qazalbash Chowk and encroachments were also demolished at Westwood Canal Road and Abdul Sattar Edhi Road.