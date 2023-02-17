PO arrested from Oman

LAHORE: On the instructions of IG Dr Usman Anwar, the police are fully engaged in the arrest of proclaimed offenders inside the country and abroad.

In ongoing operations, the team of the Special Operation Cell for proclaimed offenders arrested a dangerous accused. A case is registered against proclaimed offender Muhammad Younas in Sadr Kamoki police station under the provisions of murder, attempted murder and other provisions.

The police team has arrested the proclaimed offender from Oman with the help of Interpol and reached Pakistan. The IG while commending the police teams for the arrest of the proclaimed offender, directed that the ongoing grand operation to arrest the inside country and abroad proclaimed offenders should be speeded up and the anti-social elements and miscreants should be arrested and strict punishments should be meted out to them.

The IG said RPOs and DPOs should monitor the ongoing crackdown for the arrest of the proclaimed offenders and with the help of FIA and Interpol, no extreme measures should be avoided to arrest them.

PO injured in encounter: A suspected proclaimed offender was shot at and injured during an encounter with CIA Chung police on Thursday. Reportedly, a team on a tip off had conducted a raid at a hideout in Azmir Town.

On seeing a police party, the prime suspect identified as Mubashir alias Bushri along with accomplices resorted to firing. The police resorted in the same fashion. In an exchange of firing, the victim Mubashir received injuries. While, his accomplices managed to flee away from the crime scene.

Minor injured in fire incident: A minor child was injured in an incident of fire in a house in Fazalpura on Thursday. Reportedly, the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the house situated at a private housing society on Canal Road.

The three year old victim, identified as Humna Tanzeem, was trapped inside. She lost her breath due to the suffocation. The teams reached the spot on information, evacuated the victim and shifted her to a nearby hospital for treatment. She is undergoing treatment at Lahore Jinnah Hospital.

In another incident reported in Manawan, a 45-year-old man was hit to death by a speeding car. The unidentified victim was trying to cross road near Jambo Village, Sialkot Motorway, when suddenly a speeding car hit him.

NH&MP officers visit PSCA: National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Officers, Training College Sheikhupura, visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), Qurban Lines Lahore on Thursday. The 25-member delegation was apprised of the functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority by the shift commander, while escorting the entourage, established the inevitability of such pervasive and omniscient policing enterprise as a valid remedy to modern-day security challenges.

IG awards certificate: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has encouraged well-known researcher and author M.R. Shahid for writing the second edition of "Shuhdaye Punjab Police" with commendation certificate and cash reward. Second edition of this book, Martyrs of Punjab Police Volume II" mentions the sacrifices of 500 more martyrs of Punjab Police, including officers up to the rank of DIG, who embraced martyrdom while performing their professional duties and have been immortalized forever. M.R. Shahid is currently working on a new book on the history of Punjab Police, as an author, a total of 12 books have been published so far and three books are under printing process.