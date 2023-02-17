South Korean defence paper labels North ‘enemy’, again

SEOUL: South Korea called the nuclear-armed North its “enemy” in a defence document on Thursday, the first time in six years it has used the term, signalling a further hardening of Seoul´s position toward Pyongyang.

The two countries remain technically at war since the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, and after the collapse of a rare round of diplomacy 2019, talks have stalled as Kim Jong Un doubles down on military development.

The North Korean leader declared his county an “irreversible” nuclear state last year, and carried out sanctions-busting weapons tests nearly every month, including firing its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

In response, Seoul´s new conservative administration has ramped up joint drills with key security ally Washington, and in a new defence white paper referred to Pyongyang an “enemy” of the South.