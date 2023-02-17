Bangladesh sanctions to remain until police reform: US

DHAKA: The United States will not lift sanctions on an elite Bangladesh police unit accused of extrajudicial killings until it is reformed, a top US envoy visiting the country has said.

State Department Counselor Derek Chollet visited the South Asian country this week where he discussed security cooperation with government representatives in Dhaka. The diplomat is one of the most senior US officials to travel to Bangladesh since Washington sanctioned the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) over human rights violations.

“If there´s an erosion in democracy anywhere, it starts to put a limiting factor on what we can do together,” Chollet said at the conclusion of his trip on Wednesday. “We are committed to continuing to help Bangladesh strengthen the rule of law and security,” he said of the sanctions.

“Until we see accountability, until we see sustained reform, we are not going to be able to turn the page on this.” Dhaka and Washington normally have warm relations. They cooperate on security issues and Bangladesh often votes alongside the United States at the United Nations.