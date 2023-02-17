Afghan brothers get life terms for killing sister in Germany

BERLIN: A German court on Thursday sentenced two Afghan brothers to life in prison for murdering their sister because they disapproved of her “modern” lifestyle.
The victim, a 34-year-old mother of two identified as Maryam H., was found buried on a hill in Germany´s southern Bavaria region several weeks after going missing from her Berlin home in July 2021.
Train station security footage showed her brothers, Yousuf and Mahdi H., boarding a train from Berlin to Bavaria around the time Maryam H. went missing, dragging a heavy suitcase believed to have contained her body. She was found with tape covering her hands, feet, mouth and nose, and experts told the district court in Berlin that she had been choked to death before her throat was slit.
