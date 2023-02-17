China’s top leaders hail ‘miracle’ of zero-Covid reversal

BEIJING: China´s top leaders on Thursday hailed the “miracle” of the country´s zero-Covid reversal, calling the dramatic turn away from hardline virus curbs a “major decisive victory” and “completely correct”, according to state media.

A torrent of infections engulfed the world´s most populous nation after the government did away with some of the world´s tightest virus containment measures late last year. The surge packed hospitals and crematoriums in major cities including Beijing, but the outbreak´s true scale is hard to quantify as official data is believed to represent a tiny fraction of the actual number of cases.

There have been signs in recent weeks that the wave is finally receding, with the country´s disease control bureau saying on Wednesday that the number of people receiving Covid care in hospitals had declined by over 98 percent since early January.

A meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee -- the apex of Communist Party power -- affirmed on Thursday that China “created a miracle in the history of human civilisation in which a country with a large population successfully emerged from a widely circulating epidemic”.