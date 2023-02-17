Army consolidate lead at NCSC

KARACHI: Army consolidated their lead at the 8th National Clay Shooting Championship in Lahore on Wednesday.
In the individual category of the trap event, Army’s Farrukh Nadeem won gold medal with the score of 117 points, creating a national record by scoring 47/50 points in the finals.
Army’s Aamir Iqbal took silver medal with the score of 109 points and Army’s Ahmed Sherpao grabbed bronze medal by scoring 104 points.
In the team category of this event, Army scored 334 points for gold medal while Federal Rifles Association won silver medal with the score of 278 points.
