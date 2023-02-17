Eight shortlisted for DG PSB post

ISLAMABAD: A total of eight candidates have been shortlisted for the post of Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) director general as the committee formed by the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has invited the eight aspirants to appear for interviews on February 24.

The post went vacant following the removal of Col (r) Asif Zaman who was appointed DG during the PTI’s government.

The candidates invited for the interviews include Flt Lt (r) Bakhtiar Muhammad, Bahr-e-Karam, Amjad Farooq, Syed Guhar Raza Zaidi, Nasir Abbas Khan, Mohammad Shoaib, Muhammad Ajaz and Meesaq Arif.

Around 30 candidates were initially shortlisted for scrutiny. The committee headed by the Secretary IPC took time to scrutinize documents of the aspirants and finally shortlisted eight for the final interview.

“Yes, we have invited all the shortlisted candidates for interview on February 24. We received a very good response from the candidates with the most deserving ones shortlisted for final interview,” a committee member said.

Currently the post of DG is being run on temporary basis with Mohammad Ibrar performing the duties as acting DG.

“This is one of the most important administration posts in the sports hierarchy and requires a detailed scrutiny. Since the post had gone vacant, we have been trying to appoint the most suitable candidate for the job. But there is a system for such a key appointment. We have gone through the procedure and shortlisted names for the final interview,” the official said.

He added that all the short-listed candidates got good credentials.

“All have good credentials and that is why they have been shortlisted. It is now up to the committee members now to decide on the final name.”

When questioned as when a permanent DG will be appointed, he said efforts were on to appoint the new DG at the earliest and after adopting proper procedure.

‘The News’ has learnt that interviews of the shortlisted candidates will not be the final stage. The final three names to be selected for the post of DG will be forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Office. “The prime minister is the final authority to approve one name for the post.

The committee is expected to shortlist these names further after conducting the interviews. The final list will be forwarded for PM’s approval,” the source told ‘The News’.