PVCA chairman briefs Sethi on Over-40 WC

KARACHI: Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) Chairman Fawad Ijaz Khan met PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi here on Thursday to inform him about the details of the inaugural Over-40s World Cup.

The Inaugural Over 40s World Cup is scheduled to be held in Karachi from September 23 to October 8, 2023. Fourteen countries will be participating in the event and a total of 56 matches will be played on eight grounds. A number of well-known former Test players are expected to feature in this World Cup.

Fawad also told the chairman about the other activities of PVCA both at the domestic and the international levels.

Pakistan Over-50 team will be traveling to Cape Town South Africa next month to participate in the Over-50 World Cup.

Sethi appreciated the efforts of PVCA for efficiently conducting a broad array of cricket activities, including organising the inter-school cricket tournaments. He applauded the World Cup-winning Pakistan Over-60 team which lifted the trophy in Brisbane in September 2022. The chairman promised complete support in the organisation of the inaugural Over-40 World Cup.