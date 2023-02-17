Akif replaces Hamza

KARACHI: Karachi Kings have replaced injured Mir Hamza with left-arm pacer Akif Javed for the remaining HBL Pakistan Super League 8.

Hamza injured his finger during his side's opening match against Peshawar Zalmi here at the National Stadium on Tuesday. He was taken to hospital and underwent scans. And the result showed that his finger had developed fracture and so he was ruled out of the event. He had bowled just two overs in the game.

Score Board

Islamabad won the toss

Karachi Kings Innings

Sharjeel c Munro b Curran 34

Vince b Rumman Raees 4

Haider c Dussen b Faheem 59

Wade † c †Azam b Wasim 18

Shoaib c Shadab b Rumman 18

Imad (c) c Asif b Wasim 0

Khan c †Azam b Curran 19

James Fuller not out 12

Andrew Tye not out 1

Extras: (lb 2, w 6) 8

Total: 20 Ov 173/7

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-82, 3-117, 4-125, 5-125, 6-151, 7-166

Bowling: Rumman Raees 4-0-26-2, Faheem Ashraf 4-0-25-1, Mohammad Wasim 4-0-38-2, Tom Curran 4-0-42-2, Shadab Khan 4-0-40-0

Islamabad United Innings

Stirling lbw b Musa 4

Nawaz c †Wade b Mohammad Amir 7

Dussen b Wasim 31

Munro run out (†Wade/Fuller) 58

Khan † c Ali b Musa 44

Asif not out 4

Ashraf c Irfan b Amir 12

Tom Curran not out 10

Extras: (lb 6, w 2) 8

Total: 18.2 Ov 178/6

Did not bat: Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Wasim, Rumman Raees

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-21, 3-80, 4-136, 5-151, 6-165

Bowling: Imad Wasim 4-0-19-1, Mohammad Amir 4-0-30-2, M Musa 4-0-48-2, Andrew Tye 3-0-31-0, James Fuller 3-0-37-0, Shoaib 0.2-0-7-0

Result: United won by 4 wickets

Player of the match: Colin Munro

Umpires: Wharf, Ruchira