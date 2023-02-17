Akif replaces Hamza

KARACHI: Karachi Kings have replaced injured Mir Hamza with left-arm pacer Akif Javed for the remaining HBL Pakistan Super League 8.
Hamza injured his finger during his side's opening match against Peshawar Zalmi here at the National Stadium on Tuesday. He was taken to hospital and underwent scans. And the result showed that his finger had developed fracture and so he was ruled out of the event. He had bowled just two overs in the game.
Score Board
Islamabad won the toss
Karachi Kings Innings
Sharjeel c Munro b Curran 34
Vince b Rumman Raees 4
Haider c Dussen b Faheem 59
Wade † c †Azam b Wasim 18
Shoaib c Shadab b Rumman 18
Imad (c) c Asif b Wasim 0
Khan c †Azam b Curran 19
James Fuller not out 12
Andrew Tye not out 1
Extras: (lb 2, w 6) 8
Total: 20 Ov 173/7
Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-82, 3-117, 4-125, 5-125, 6-151, 7-166
Bowling: Rumman Raees 4-0-26-2, Faheem Ashraf 4-0-25-1, Mohammad Wasim 4-0-38-2, Tom Curran 4-0-42-2, Shadab Khan 4-0-40-0
Islamabad United Innings
Stirling lbw b Musa 4
Nawaz c †Wade b Mohammad Amir 7
Dussen b Wasim 31
Munro run out (†Wade/Fuller) 58
Khan † c Ali b Musa 44
Asif not out 4
Ashraf c Irfan b Amir 12
Tom Curran not out 10
Extras: (lb 6, w 2) 8
Total: 18.2 Ov 178/6
Did not bat: Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Wasim, Rumman Raees
Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-21, 3-80, 4-136, 5-151, 6-165
Bowling: Imad Wasim 4-0-19-1, Mohammad Amir 4-0-30-2, M Musa 4-0-48-2, Andrew Tye 3-0-31-0, James Fuller 3-0-37-0, Shoaib 0.2-0-7-0
Result: United won by 4 wickets
Player of the match: Colin Munro
Umpires: Wharf, Ruchira
