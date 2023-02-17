Sultans look to keep winning momentum as Zalmi aim to bounce back

LAHORE: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in the fifth game of the Pakistan Super League on Friday (today) at the Multan Stadium.

For Multan Sultans, getting two consecutive wins after the defeat in the season opener would be crucial and the way they bounced back in the second game after losing the opener, it can be said that they have a slight edge over Zalmi.

The Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, initiated their campaign with a painful one-run defeat to Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars. However, they made an extremely impressive show by gifting Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators a crushing nine-wickets defeat on Wednesday.

Their lanky pacer Ihsanullah snared five wickets and also bowled the fastest spell of PSL history by breaking Haris Rauf’s record. After restricting their opponents to 110 in 18.5 overs, the Sultans chased down the target with a whopping 39 deliveries to spare.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi had a dream start to their season. Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, began their campaign with a two-run win over Karachi Kings on Tuesday. The game went right down to the wire. Imad Wasim (80*) and Shoaib Malik (52) tried their utmost to take the Kings home, but they eventually fell short of the target.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the player of the match for his 92 off 50. Babar also impressed on his debut for Zalmi with 68 off 46.

The head-to-head record is completely tilted towards Multan Sultans. Rizwan’s team defeated Zalmi in eight of the previous 11 meetings, while the four-time finalists have been successful in beating the 2021 champions only once.

The last meeting, which took place in February last year, saw the Sultans securing a 42-run win. They put up a total of 182 runs, while in reply, Peshawar managed only 140.

Rizwan, a Peshawar native, is his hometown’s nemesis in today’s encounter. The wicket-keeper is among the most consistent batters in international cricket currently.

His rival skipper Babar Azam is one of the greatest batters of the present times. So it won’t be wrong to say that the two greatest Pakistani batters of this era will be up against each other.

The pitch in Multan is an excellent one for batting. The track didn’t change in nature even in the second game, although Sultans bowled Gladiators out cheaply. The side winning the toss is likely to field first. In both the previous games in Multan, the chasing team got a notable advantage.

In previous match of Peshawar Zalmi, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (92) and Babar Azam (68) hit fine fifties while Khurram Shehzad bowled a tight final over as Peshawar Zalmi conquered Karachi Kings by two runs in their gripping opener of the HBL PSL 8.

Tom and Babar put on 139 runs for the fifth wicket to guide Zalmi to 199-5.

However, skipper Imad Wasim (80*) and Shoaib Malik (52) added 131 runs for the fifth wicket to bring their side very close to victory.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), David Miller, Josh Little, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Wayne Parnell, IzharulHaq Naveed.

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz, Jimmy Neesham, Babar Azam, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Danish Aziz, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal.