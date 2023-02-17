The University of Karachi, the second largest public university in the province after the University of Sindh, is currently mired in a state of chaos due to administrative, academic, and financial crises. Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for public universities to struggle with such issues. The Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) has boycotted classes in response to the administration’s inaction and unwillingness to address issues including promotions, fixing pay and directorial appointments.

Unfortunately, it is the students and their work that is suffering as a result of this decision. It’s imperative that the management of the University of Karachi finds ways to end this dilemma and prevent further damage to the institution’s reputation.

Ghulamshah Kalhoro

Karachi