Renewable future

The current petroleum crisis highlights the need for the government to invest in alternative and renewable energy sources such as solar and wind energy. These sources can help reduce the country’s dependence on petroleum and provide a sustainable solution to the energy crisis.
The high petroleum prices have had a severe impact on the economy, which is already struggling with inflation and unemployment, highlighting the need to reduce taxes on petroleum and other essential items.
Hadia Anwar
Lahore
