The sight of children, often as young as three or four, wandering the streets and begging for alms is a heart-wrenching one. Although many people tend to give them money out of kindness, it only perpetuates the cycle of poverty and destitution. We need to break the cycle of poverty that forces people to resort to begging. Therefore, the government should create more job opportunities, particularly in rural areas, where poverty is most severe.
The government and NGOs should work together to provide temporary shelters, healthcare, and food to the poor. In addition, it is necessary to eradicate criminal gangs that exploit women and children to beg on their behalf. The authorities should enforce strict laws against organized begging and provide support to those who are rescued from such gangs.
Nabeela Khan
Lahore
The University of Karachi, the second largest public university in the province after the University of Sindh, is...
The current petroleum crisis highlights the need for the government to invest in alternative and renewable energy...
There are daily reports of kidnapping, killings, theft and suicides as people struggle to support themselves and their...
The deteriorating and dismal condition of Pakistan’s auto industry is being ignored by our policymakers. Turning a...
Over seven million National Savings account-holders pay taxes, service charges, zakat etc but no receipts are provided...
This refers to the letter ‘On the run’ by Shaista Anwar Kirmani . There are many questions to be answered before...
Comments