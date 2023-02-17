The sight of children, often as young as three or four, wandering the streets and begging for alms is a heart-wrenching one. Although many people tend to give them money out of kindness, it only perpetuates the cycle of poverty and destitution. We need to break the cycle of poverty that forces people to resort to begging. Therefore, the government should create more job opportunities, particularly in rural areas, where poverty is most severe.

The government and NGOs should work together to provide temporary shelters, healthcare, and food to the poor. In addition, it is necessary to eradicate criminal gangs that exploit women and children to beg on their behalf. The authorities should enforce strict laws against organized begging and provide support to those who are rescued from such gangs.

Nabeela Khan

Lahore