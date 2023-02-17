In full view

There are daily reports of kidnapping, killings, theft and suicides as people struggle to support themselves and their families in this era of hyperinflation. The country is virtually bankrupt and facing a grave economic crisis and yet government functionaries continue to cash in on their entitlements.
This is no time for fuel allowances, government cars, sprawling protocols and ever-expanding cabinets. That this has to be pointed out is quite alarming. Does this government really not care at all about optics?
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
