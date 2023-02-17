The deteriorating and dismal condition of Pakistan’s auto industry is being ignored by our policymakers. Turning a blind-eye to the plight of the auto industry will render scores jobless, damage investor confidence and, ultimately, push more people below the poverty line.
With the economy already in peril, the shock of a huge influx in unemployment might be too much to bear.
Muhammad Zahid
Peshawar
