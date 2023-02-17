Eighty-five and counting

I would like to congratulate the PM for building his party’s most impressive construction yet. And no I am not referring to yet another motorway, rather, this is in reference to PM Shehbaz Sharif’s gargantuan cabinet. At 85 members strong, these shores have never before seen something of the like. Some may ask how a country mired in debt and poverty can bear the expense such a magnificent structure entails. Fortunately, our PM is not the sort to let pesky nuisances like prudence, optics and standards get in the way of his virtuoso turn. He will pay the price for greatness down to the last penny or supporter; whichever comes first.
Samandar Khan Yousafzai
Karachi
