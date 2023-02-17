Rangers, police arrest two ‘robbers’

Rangers and police on Thursday arrested two alleged robbers over their involvement in hundreds of cases of crime.

The spokesman for the paramilitary force said that Rangers personnel arrested Mohammad Nauman, a member of Lyari gang war’s Ustad Taju group, in an intelligence-based operation in the Lasbela Chowk area.

The accused along with his other accomplices had been involved in more than 500 cases robbery and street crime since 2019. During the preliminary interrogation, the accused also confessed to his involvement in extortion and picket duty for his leader from 2009 to 2013.

He had been arrested several times in the past. Raids were being conducted to arrest the other accomplices of Nauman. Later, he was handed over to police for further legal action.

Meanwhile, Rangers soldiers and police conducted a joint operation based on intelligence input and arrested Nadar Khan, a suspect involved in street crime, in the Site Town area of Karachi. Khan, along with his accomplices, was involved in snatching mobile phones, motorcycles and cash in more than 70 incidents.