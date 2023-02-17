Sindh to amend law to empower price control officials

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput has said that the provincial government will amend the existing price control law in the province to give more powers to price control inspectors.

During a meeting he chaired on controlling the prices of essential commodities in the province on Thursday, the CS said that profiteering and hoarding will not be tolerated under any circumstances, adding that committees comprising administrative and police officials have been established in all districts of the province to control prices.

He said the committees will monitor and oversee the price control activities as well as supervise the supply of essential items. The committees will also oversee the implementation of the Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, he added.

On Rajput’s directives, a notification to constitute the committees was issued after the meeting. According to the notification, Industries Secretary Abdul Rasheed Solangi will monitor price control activities in District East, and Women Development Secretary Iqbal Anjum Jumani in District West.

Moreover, Local Government Additional Chief Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah will monitor price control activities in District South, and Labour Secretary Laeeq Ahmad will be chairman of the price monitoring committee of District Central.

Information Secretary Imran Atta Soomro will head the price monitoring committee of District Sujawal, Environment Secretary Agha Wasif will be responsible for District Korangi, and Forest Secretary Badar Jameel Mendhro will supervise price control activities in District Malir.

The CS said in the meeting that the district administrations should visit the flour mills and oil mills in their respective jurisdictions and take strict action wherever there is an act of hoarding of essential items.

He said that Bachat Bazaars will be set up in every Tehsil by the government during the upcoming month of Ramazan. “Supply of essential items at low prices will be ensured at the Bachat Bazaars,” he added. He also said that government-subsidised wheat flour will be sold at discounted prices at the Bachat Bazaars.

Rajput said that the existing price control law will be amended to give more powers to price control inspectors in the province. “The fine against profiteering will be increased from Rs30,000 to Rs500,000, while the violators’ shops will be sealed, and all their items will be auctioned off at government rates.”

He said that other government officers will also be given powers of price checking in Ramazan. A committee was constituted to prepare the draft bill to amend the existing price control law. The committee includes the secretaries of the home and agriculture departments, and the commissioners of the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

Home Secretary Saeed Ahmed Mangrejo, Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Industries Secretary Abdul Rasheed Solangi, Information Technology Secretary Asif Ikram, the food secretary, the agriculture secretary and others attended the meeting, while all the divisional commissioners participated through videoconferencing.