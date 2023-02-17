PCJCCI to establish youth portal

LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) pledged that after the successful working of Pakistan-China Knowledge Portal and Pakistan-China Technology Portal, the joint chamber would soon establish an online Pakistan-China Youth Portal.

The PCJCCI is also planning to establish a state-of-the-art Chinese information and material centre that would be executed in two phases. The first phase involves establishment of a display centre and the second phase involves the transfer of production facility from China to Pakistan.

Speaking at a think tank session held at the chamber’s premises, PCJCCI President Moazzam Ghurki said technological advancement for human resources development was the prime agenda, and through this youth portal “we will connect the young entrepreneurs and students of both countries for the exchange of contemporary knowledge and job opportunities”.

He also added that self-employment and freelancing could be extremely helpful for the stability of our youth.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulong stressed that this project would be initiated in collaboration with China, and the purpose would primarily be the transfer of technology, skills, youth interaction, exchange of culture and job opportunities from China. He promised to step up the pace of technological advancement in Pakistan through Chinese cooperation.