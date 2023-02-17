NKATI calls mini-budget disastrous

KARACHI: North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) President Faisal Moiz Khan has rejected the mini budget and the huge increase in gas and electricity tariff, and called it disastrous for the economy and industry.
If the government does not withdraw the increase in taxes, and the higher electricity and gas rates, the industries would shut down, rendering millions of workers unemployed. The mini budget would also harm exports, he added.
In a statement issued on Thursday, NKATI president said the government has increased the gas and electricity tariff enormously, and also indicated that the subsidy will be phased out, which will increase the production cost of the industries immensely.
“It will become almost impossible for the industrial community to run their factories, which will certainly affect the delivery of export orders, so the government should not burden the business, industry and the public to meet the IMF conditions,” he said.
Moiz said that instead of taking anti-economic measures on the guidance of the IMF, the government should formulate business, industry and people-friendly policies.
