Gold up Rs3,800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs3,800/tola on Thursday.
According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs196,000/tola.
Additionally, the price of 10 gram gold also rose by Rs3,258 to Rs168,038.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $2 to $1,839/ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,100/tola, with 10 gram silver rate staying the same at Rs1,800.41.
