Pakistan struggles to solve fuel subsidy problem: minister

KARACHI: Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday said Pakistan’s economy was serving the interests of the elite, and cited the example of the fertiliser sector, which received subsidised gas.

Speaking at the concluding session of The Future Summit at a local hotel, the minister noted that gas rates given to the fertiliser sector were much lower than the gas tariffs in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

He also noted that politics was the panacea to issues being faced by the country and said that one should laugh down at those, who call for a technocratic arrangement.

Musadik said that financial meltdown in the world comes once or twice, but Pakistan has to face such situations frequently. “Countries approach IMF once or twice, but we have the IMF rounds after every five six years,” he added.

The minister was also critical about the losses suffered due to climate change despite the fact that Pakistan has “zero carbon footprint”.

Earlier, speakers highlighted the importance of the digital future, and implications of various digital technologies that have disrupted the industries for a better future, such as the AI, metaverse, and blockchain.

The sum of the conversation was how these could be utilised to the best advantage.

Mohamed Abdel Razek, Chief Technology and Operations Officer, Middle East and Africa, Standard Chartered Bank spoke about changes in technologies and what were the disruptive elements driving these changes. He talked about how financial institutions were transforming to meet the new needs.

Speaking about the metaverse, Vasilisa Marinchuk, Director of International Relations, Centre Blockchain of Catalonia, said, “Metaverse does not exist to replace the real world, it is to extend it.”

Having spent more than 12 years in the UAE, Muhammad Salman Anjum, Founder and CEO, InvoiceMate, UAE, said, “In Arab countries, you work with people, not with the projects. You work with people, not investors.”

Farrukh Amin, CEO, Unity Foods Limited, talked about the food security issues, supply chain system for weak production, and reliance of farmers’ livelihood on weak agriculture systems. Speaking about the structure of the debt, Ali Khizar, said, “You cannot restructure the IMF debt.

As long as we remain in the IMF programme, we don’t need a formal restructure of the domestic debt. But if you don’t do anything about it, we will be forced to declare a default. And then we will be forced to reprofile the debt and that is a sensitive and scary topic.”

Dr Amjad Waheed, CEO, NBP Funds also focused on the need to broaden the scope of national security beyond the military security.

“We must focus on energy security, food security and human security,” he said.

Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL, focused on important issues around oppression, scarcity and inequality, disease and overcrowding, environmental destruction, and constant surveillance.

“When we talk about disruption, Pakistan is severely triggered by these factors. It is not the availability of technology but the disparity in technology that we must prepare for. We must learn to create our own utopia to combat dystopia,” he added.

He also highlighted areas of innovation deficiency, healthcare inadequacy, financial exclusion, and information dissymmetry.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman (retd), former Pakistan's Chief of Air Staff said, “Disruption is not about technology and businesses only. Disruption is needed in public sector and governance.

A good handshake between the public and private sectors is required to make progress. And that is what the primary mandate of Nutshell Group is in creating these platforms.”