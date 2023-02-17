Meezan Bank reports highest-ever yearly profit of Rs45bn in 2022

KARACHI: Meezan Bank Limited on Thursday reported a rise of 58 percent its full-year net profit on an increase in the bank’s profit-earned income, to become the country's leading bank in terms of profit.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the bank reported a net profit of Rs45.141 billion for the year that ended December 31, 2022, up from Rs28.507 billion during the same period the previous year.

With a record profit in 2022, Meezan Bank has become Pakistan’s leading bank in terms of profit, according to Topline Securities. “The profitability [of the bank] has grown at 10-year CAGR [compound annual rate of return] of 29 percent in PKR and 19 percent in USD terms,” it said.

The bank also announced a final cash dividend of Rs3 per share, which was in addition to an interim dividend already paid at Rs5.50 per share.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs25.10 a share, compared with Rs15.77 a share last year.

The bank said its profit-earned on Islamic financing for the year rose to Rs232.245 billion, compared with Rs110.077 billion a year earlier. Profit/return on deposits also remained higher at Rs110.426 billion from Rs41.171 billion a year ago.

The other income of Meezan bank increased to Rs20.114 billion from Rs15.941 billion. It paid higher taxes of Rs43.663 billion during the period against Rs19.469 billion, which decreased the profit margins.

In the quarter 4QCY22, the bank recorded a profit of Rs16.3, depecting a whopping increase of 93 percent year on year (YoY), according to Arif Habib Limited.

“This profitability is the highest ever recorded by the bank. The jump in overall earnings was mainly on the back of higher net interest income,” it said.

The net interest income of the bank in the last quarter settled at Rs44.6 billion, increasing 119 percent year on year and 40 percent quarter to quarter. With that, the total for CY22 went up to Rs121.8 billion, making a 77 percent YoY jump.

On the back of multiple hikes in the policy rate, Meezan Bank registered an increase of 111 percent in the interest earnings while its interest expense too witnessed a huge jump of 168 percent YoY during CY22.

ABL full-year profit up 21pc

Allied Bank Limited (ABL) posted 21 percent increase in its full-year net profit on an increase in its interest-earned income.

In a statement to the PSX, the bank reported a net profit of Rs21.247 billion for the year that ended December 31, up from Rs17.503 billion during the same period the previous year.

The bank also announced a final cash dividend of Rs2.5 per share, which is in addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs6 per share.

EPS came in at Rs18.56 a share, compared with Rs15.29 a share last year.

The bank said its interest-earned income for the year rose to Rs215.477 billion, compared with Rs118.654 billion a year earlier. Interest expenses also remained higher at Rs148.768 billion from Rs73.092 billion a year ago.

The bank paid higher taxes of Rs25.534 billion during the period against Rs11.181 billion which decreased the profit margins.

Engro Corp profit down 12pc

Engro Corporation reported a 12 percent decrease in its full-year net profit, due to an increase in the cost of revenue and finance cost.

In a statement to the PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs46.111 billion for the year that ended December 31, down from Rs52.611 billion during the year 2021.

The company also announced an interim cash dividend of Re1 per share, which is in addition to the interim cash dividend already paid at Rs33 per share.

EPS came in at Rs42.23 a share, compared with Rs48.50 a share a year ago.

The company said its net revenue for the quarter rose to Rs356.427 billion, compared with Rs311.587 billion a year earlier. The cost of revenue also remained higher at Rs251.808 billion from Rs211.854 billion. Besides, the finance cost increased to Rs28.744 billion against Rs17.274 billion, which reduced the profit margins.