Stocks fall as investors weigh rate hike expectations

Stocks slid in a volatile session on Thursday amid fears of a hike in the interest rate, and nervousness after the government tabled a mini-budget to raise additional Rs170 billion, followed by a massive surge in fuel prices.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed lower by 248.21 points or 0.60 percent to 41,078.65 points, against 41,326.86 points recorded in the last session.The highest index of the day remained at 41,619.77 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,026.43 points.

“Stocks closed amid pressure after a massive surge in govt bond yields, the surge in local POL prices, and reports of IMF demanding interest rates to rise near 20 percent for easing inflation and signal market stability,” Ahsan Mehanti, analyst at Arif Habib Corp said.

Dismal data on LSM (large-scale manufacturing) output falling by 3.51 percent year on year in Dec’22 and an uncertainty over the economic outcome of the proposed Rs 170 billion mini-budget, and surge in gas tariff had played a catalyst role in the bearish close, he added.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 80.07 points or 0.51 percent to 15,488.61 points, compared with 15,568.68 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares rose by 4 million shares to 141.865 million shares from 137.377 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs7.438 billion from Rs6.115 billion. Market capital lowered to Rs6.442 trillion from Rs6.485 trillion. Out of 320 companies active in the session, 90 closed in green, 203 in red and 27 remained unchanged.

Ali Najib, an analyst at Topline Securities, said it was a volatile day for Pakistan equities.

“The KSE100 index opened in a green zone and made an intraday high at 41,619 (+292 points; up 0.71 percent). However, profit-taking started across the board, pushing the index toward an intraday low at 41,025 (-302 points; down 0.73 percent) before eventually settling at 41,079 (-248 points; down 0.60 percent) for the day,” he said.

During the day, OGDC, PPL, HBL, EFERT & DAWH lost 159 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, MEBL, ENGRO and FFC saw some buying interest as they added 72 points collectively, today.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Rafhan Maize, which rose by Rs349 to Rs8,799 per share, followed by Reliance Cotton, which increased by Rs45.64 to Rs655 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Pak Tobacco, which fell by Rs48.85 to Rs801.15 per share, followed by JS Global Cap., which decreased by Rs20.44 to Rs343.56 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a range-bound session was witnessed at the PSX on Thursday.

“The KSE-100 index opened in the green, but rumours of an emergent policy meeting kept the index choppy and traded in a narrow range throughout the day as investor participation remained sluggish, however, in the last trading hour profit selling was observed across the board which led the index to close in the red,” it reported.

Decent volumes were recorded across the board, according to the brokerage.

Sectors contributing to the performance included E&P’s (-106.4 points), cement (-41.4 points), power generation & distribution (-24.6 points), inv. banks/inv. cos./securities cos. (-23.2 points), and textile composite (-18.4 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 13.499 million shares which decreased by 3 paisas to Rs1.21 per share. It was followed by Maple Leaf with 11.712 million shares that increased by 5 paisas to Rs22.15 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Meezan Bank, Oil & Gas Dev., TRG Pak Ltd, Faysal Bank, Engro Corp, Pak Petroleum, K-Electric Ltd., and Fauji Cement.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 57.195 million shares from 42.658 million shares.