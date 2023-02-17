Rupee rally continues

KARACHI: The rupee closed stronger for a third consecutive session on Thursday, as traders cited dollar sales by exporters, while hopes for revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme helped boosted a positive sentiment.

In the interbank market, the local unit rose 0.38 percent to 264.38 per dollar. It had ended at 265.38 in the previous session.

The domestic currency gained 50 paisas to settle at 268.50 versus the greenback in the open market.

“Due to exporters selling their dollars and an increase in remittance inflows, the rupee kept increasing. Exporters selling their dollar holdings to take advantage of better rates,” said a foreign exchange trader.

The government has undertaken necessary steps to secure the stalled IMF programme. It has depreciated the currency, increased the cost of gas and electricity, and ultimately unveiled a minibudget, imposing new taxation measures in an effort to raise an additional Rs170 billion during the remaining months of the current fiscal year.

The government appears to be prepared for a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the IMF since all known prerequisites for the IMF have been met.

The center is trying to get the IMF on board in the next day or two as depleting reserves and upcoming repayments on external fronts have pushed the government into the corner. Inflows from the IMF will unlock flows from friendly countries and other multilateral institutions.

Analysts expect an agreement with the IMF by next week. Then 2-4 weeks will be needed for the IMF board approval.

The central bank's foreign exchange reserves have dropped to $2.9 billion, barely enough to cover imports for less than a month.