AMAN-23 exercises to further strengthen Pak-US cooperation: Blome

KARACHI: US Ambassador Donald Blome visited Karachi and observed that the AMAN-23 naval exercises would further strengthen the US-Pakistan cooperation and advance a common vision for peace and stability in the region.

During his visit to Karachi, Ambassador Blome met the Commander of the Pakistan Fleet (COMPAK), and Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS). “I was pleased to observe the AMAN-23 exercises, which promote a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Pakistan,” said Ambassador Blome during his visit. “We want to further strengthen our maritime security cooperation with the Pakistan Navy to secure freedom of navigation in international waters to facilitate economic activity. The combined patrol between Pakistan Navy, PMSA (Pakistan Maritime Security Agency) and NAVCENT last October bode well for our future collaborative efforts.”

AMAN-23 was held concurrently with the Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (PIMEC), which hosted trade promotion pavilions relating to the “blue economy” and the AMAN-23 naval exercises. Ambassador Blome and Consul General Nicole Theriot also met with officials of the Abbott Laboratories to underscore the importance of US-Pakistan cooperation in the healthcare sector. The US Mission in Pakistan commends US companies’ working to ensure that lifesaving medication continues to be available. The strong bilateral military partnership exemplified by AMAN-23 is just one important example of collaboration between the United States and Pakistan. The United States is dedicated to expanding the full range of bilateral trade, security, education, people-to-people and clean energy cooperation. This promotes a more stable, secure and prosperous future for both our countries.