PAC seeks briefing on dollar rate cap removal

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has sought a briefing from the Finance Division in its next meeting on February 22 on the removal of cap on the foreign exchange rate, resulting in drastic devaluation of Pakistani rupee against the dollar.

The PAC had also directed the Finance Ministry to brief the committee on the steps taken against the persons, firms and companies involved in the black currency market in its next meeting.

The PAC has also sought NAB briefing over progress in the cases of Bus Rapid Transit (Peshawar), corruption in Bank of Khyber, Malam Jabba, Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, utilization of helicopter by unauthorized persons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Health Card Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Communication and Works Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and progress related to cases of SDGs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.