Punjab ACE’s sensitive record missing

LAHORE: Sensitive records have gone missing from the Vigilance Cell of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Punjab, according to Sohail Zafar Chattha, Director General, Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab.
He said at a media briefing on Wednesday that in addition to sensitive cell records, the files of ongoing investigations against residential societies were also missing, for which a five-member committee had been formed.
The committee would probe the matter and submit a report in two days.
Strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for displacing the records. The director Legal, assistant director Legal, AD Documents, assistant director IT and AD Admin are members of the committee.
ISLAMABAD: In a controversial move, caretakers in Punjab first removed all the three commissioners of Punjab...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has sent a reminder to the UAE asking for a response to the IGA draft for the import of POL...
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umer Ata Bandial observed on Wednesday that amendments to the National...
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has developed a novel way for disseminating awareness about polio and this time it...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to leave for Turkey today to visit the areas devastated by an...
LAHORE: Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Nawaz Wednesday started meeting...
Comments