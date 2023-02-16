Punjab ACE’s sensitive record missing

LAHORE: Sensitive records have gone missing from the Vigilance Cell of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Punjab, according to Sohail Zafar Chattha, Director General, Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab.

He said at a media briefing on Wednesday that in addition to sensitive cell records, the files of ongoing investigations against residential societies were also missing, for which a five-member committee had been formed.

The committee would probe the matter and submit a report in two days.

Strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for displacing the records. The director Legal, assistant director Legal, AD Documents, assistant director IT and AD Admin are members of the committee.