Eight injured in Timergara as vehicle falls in ravine

TIMERGARA: Eight persons of a family sustained injuries when a Samarbagh-bound fell into a ravine at Sar Lara point here on Wednesday. The incident occurred due to overspeeding, police and locals said, adding, the vehicle was on its way to Samarbagh from Awaro village. They said the speeding pick-up went out of the driver's control and fell into a ravine in the wee hours of Wednesday resulting in injuries to eight persons, including women, of the same family. The Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) ambulance shifted all the injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Samarbagh for treatment.