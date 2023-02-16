Eight injured in Timergara as vehicle falls in ravine

TIMERGARA: Eight persons of a family sustained injuries when a Samarbagh-bound fell into a ravine at Sar Lara point here on Wednesday. The incident occurred due to overspeeding, police and locals said, adding, the vehicle was on its way to Samarbagh from Awaro village. They said the speeding pick-up went out of the driver's control and fell into a ravine in the wee hours of Wednesday resulting in injuries to eight persons, including women, of the same family. The Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) ambulance shifted all the injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Samarbagh for treatment.
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal on Wednesday stressed the need for augmenting efforts by...
PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Industries and Technical Education Adnan Jalil on Wednesday said the US had offered...
NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial president Pervez Khattak on Wednesday said the Pakistan Democratic...
MUZAFFARABAD: A huge protest gathering followed by a rally was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu...
MANSEHRA: Governor Ghulam Ali on Wednesday said he would soon promulgate an ordinance to restore the Local Government...
Rawalpindi: Police on Wednesday arrested three persons for illegally decanting liquefied petroleum gas into cylinders...
Comments