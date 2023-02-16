CS calls for concerted efforts to stamp out polio

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal on Wednesday stressed the need for augmenting efforts by all the stakeholders to ensure stamping out poliovirus from the last endemic region.

Speaking at the meeting of the Provincial Task Force (PTF) for polio eradication here, the chief secretary said that a lot of effort, coordination and resources go into every round of the anti-polio campaign. “And it is important to ensure optimal use and benefits of all these efforts by ensuring a strict monitoring and accountability system in place at all levels,” he added.

The chief secretary appreciated all the partners and Provincial Emergency Operations Centre for the sustained efforts and for containing the spread of the virus to other districts, saying that the provincial government would continue to support the polio eradication efforts till the achievement of the desired result.

Earlier, Additional Secretary Health (polio eradication)/ Coordinator EOC, Asif Rahim, briefed the forum in detail about the ongoing February round of anti-polio campaign in the province. He also informed the forum about the new interventions, including the ring strategy introduced in the Mahsud belt of South Waziristan and other initiatives.

The forum discussed the challenges faced in reaching remote and high-risk areas of the province and developed a plan to overcome these challenges. It was also stressed to build better coordination and collaboration among different stakeholders involved in the polio eradication campaign and develop a plan to strengthen partnerships and communication among them.