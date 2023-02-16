US offers to upgrade technical institutions in KP: minister

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Industries and Technical Education Adnan Jalil on Wednesday said the US had offered to help upgrade the technical education institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. An official handout said the US Consulate Peshawar’s political and economic chief made the offer at a meeting with the minister here.

Adnan Jalil said that GIZ, USAID and other international donor and aid agencies of other countries provided support to our technical training centres in woodwork and other technologies. He said various US agencies could play a key role in supporting the provincial government and promoting technical education. The diplomat assured the caretaker minister to review the new technical education plan of the provincial government and provide full financial and technical support and grants.