Kashmiris hold protest over demolition of properties by Indian govt

MUZAFFARABAD: A huge protest gathering followed by a rally was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir on the call of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) against confiscation and demolition of private properties in Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) here on Wednesday.

People converged on Burhan Wani Chowk while chanting Anti-India and pro-freedom slogans besides holding banners and placards containing condemnation phrases of illegal confiscation of Kashmiri people's land.

Protesters said that the Indian government is using excavators as a weapon of war against Kashmiri citizens to strengthen its illegal occupation in IIOJ&K. "Destruction and confiscation of properties of Kashmiri citizens is the worst example of terrorism", they lamented. They termed the apathy of the Azad Kashmir government towards the Kashmir issue as unfortunate and said that the base camp government is actually playing the role of a silent spectator.

They said that by not paying attention to the call of the APHC today, there is a question mark on the performance of the base camp government. The speakers said that the member states of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and OIC should stop the Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K and take immediate steps to stop the illegal occupation of their lands. They demanded that UNSC must declare Indian measures of August 5, 2019, null and void to establish peace in the region. "India should know that Kashmiri people do not accept forced military rule over the state", speakers added. They also demanded the government of Pakistan take action against the Indian military actions in IIOJ&K.

Opposition leader AJK Assembly Ch Latif Akbar, Naib Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Aqeel-ur-Rehman, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Usman Ali Hashim, Shaukat Javed Mir, Dr Muhammad Manzoor, Ch Muhammad Mushtaq, Muhammad Asim Inqalabi, Muhammad Riaz Awan, Abdul Latif Abbasi, Raja Zakheer Khan, Ch Muhammad Ismail, Mubarak Haider, Jahangir Mughal, Tanzeer Iqbal, Mudassir Abbasi, Muhammad Farooq Sheikh, Ch Shehbaz Ahmed, M Ishaq Shaheen, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan, Dr Safeer Ahmed, Syed Mehmood Shah and others joined the protest gatherings.