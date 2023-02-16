Ordinance on the anvil KP governor to restore LG system

MANSEHRA: Governor Ghulam Ali on Wednesday said he would soon promulgate an ordinance to restore the Local Government Act 2013 and set aside the suspension of tehsil, village and neighbourhood councils.

“I have taken into confidence caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan and ministers for Local Governments and Law to promulgate the ordinance which would abolish amendments incorporated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government,” he told a gathering here.

A large number of local government representatives and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl workers attended the gathering. The governor said the proposed ordinance had been drafted and it would be promulgated within a few days.

Ghulam Ali said after the promulgation of the proposed ordinance, the Rs35 billion earmarked in the National Financial Award for the local governments would be released to every tehsil, village and neighbourhood council.

“Now the provincial assembly stands resolved therefore the restoration of the local government functionaries is needed to address the problems of the people,” he said. The governor said the caretaker government was supporting to him to transfer the financial and administrative responsibilities to the local governments.

“I have served as a councillor, and the district nazim Peshawar. Now my son is the mayor of the provincial capital so I want to overhaul the existing LG system and make it more authoritative,” he said. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government weakened the local government system through successive amendments and changes.