Thursday February 16, 2023
National

Three held for decanting LPG illegally

By APP
February 16, 2023

Rawalpindi: Police on Wednesday arrested three persons for illegally decanting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) into cylinders and selling petrol.

According to a police spokesperson, gas cylinders and decanting equipment were recovered during a crackdown, adding that airport police arrested three persons, identified as Asif, Munir, and Naseer, for refilling the gas cylinders illegally.

