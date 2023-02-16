Saudi family bids farewell to Pak worker in style

ISLAMABAD: In a gesture of love and kindness, a Saudi family threw a farewell party in an honour of a Pakistani worker who was leaving the kingdom after serving the family for 45 years. Saudi Arabia’s envoy to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki shared the pictures and videos of the event.
The Saudi family paid rich tribute to the services of the Pakistani domestic worker Maqbool who shared with the family the moments of joy and sorrow for almost half of the century. During the event, the Saudi family invited friends and relatives who presented sweets, souvenirs and other gifts to Maqbool. Before leaving KSA, he was wearing a traditional dress “jubba” - a robe.
Saudi envoy Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki said the Saudi family represented the culture of the kingdom. Pakistan and KSA are two beautiful societies and in the brotherly societies such kind of events are not a matter of surprise, said the Saudi envoy.
