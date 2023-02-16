— Shahzad Roy/Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Nadra Tariq Malik Wednesday said a 'National Sex Offenders Registry’ was being established to identify child molesters while making a ‘reproductive health course’ mandatory for couples prior to marriage was also possible as it would help in family planning, better child health and prevention of underage marriages.

“We are going to create the database of all the sex offenders, especially child molesters to prevent our children from them. People and institutions would be able to check if a person being hired by them was involved in any sexual crime or not while two more interventions aimed at preventing underage marriages and educating couples on reproductive health are also on the cards”, Tariq Malik said while speaking at a consultative meeting at Health Services Academy (HSA) Islamabad.

The Nadra Chairman also expressed willingness to include the Talassaemia status in the national database provided governments makes it mandatory through legislation, saying this could help in preventing the dreaded disease of Thalassaemia in the country. The consultative meeting on “Bakhabar Noujawan” – a reproductive health course for young adults (aged 15 years onwards) was organized by the National Committee for Maternal and Neonatal Health (MCMNH) in collaboration with Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C), AMAN and Health Services Academy (HSA) at main campus in Islamabad.

Renowned singer Shahzad Roy, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice President NCMNH and President AMAN Dr. Azra Ahsan, Director General Population at NHS,R&C Dr. Sabina Durrani, Public Health Law expert at HSA Dr. Shoaib Hussain Shah, Zofeen Ibrahim and others also spoke on the occasion.

Expressing concern over growing population in Pakistan, Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik said as many as 18,984 children were being born in Pakistan every day but unfortunately, parents were not getting these children registered with the Nadra or their respective Union Councils and questioned how state could provide facilitate its citizens when it could not count the number of people being added to its population on daily basis.

According to him, one in every 6 women is married in her childhood in Pakistan, which is extremely alarming for the policy makers and added that there was an immediate need to imposing ‘education and population growth emergencies’ in Pakistan, saying without them economic growth was not possible in Pakistan.

Expressing his willingness to include the reproductive health course in their database, he said by registering Nikah Registrars and placing a QR code in the Nikah forms, not only child marriages could be discouraged but couples’ education before marriages could also be ensured. Highlighting the importance of registering different marginalized groups, he said when minorities were registered by the Nadra it came to surface that they play an important role in winning elections on constituency levels as most of the time, winning margin during general elections remain 10,000 while in every constituency around 10,000 people from different minority groups.

Musician turned social worker Shahzad Roy said educating couples prior to marriage on reproductive health could play an important role in population control and added that if this course is made mandatory for Nikah registration, it would be a revolutionary step in the history of Pakistan. “I have spoken to the Prime Minister in this regard while I had a detailed discussion with federal health minister Abdul Qadir Patel, who also called for adding Thalassamia status in the Nikah registration form, which is also very heartening to note”, he said and added that Nadra’s willingness to include reproductive health course in the Nikah registration form is also commendable.

Vice President NCMNH Dr. Azra Ahsan said introduced “Bakhabar Noujawan”, saying its objective is to empower youth (15-29 years) to make informed decisions for their health and well-being and become responsible members of the community. The course can also be taken by people with limited literacy who do not have a computer, but can navigate a smart phone”, she added.