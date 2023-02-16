Over 100 companies take part in Pharma exhibition

LAHORE: The Pak Pharma and Healthcare Expo (PPE) kicked off at the Lahore Expo Centre Wednesday.

With the support of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), the Prime Event Management is organising the mega event that is being participated by over 100 companies, including few foreign companies. This is the second pharma expo in City after Covid-19 pandemic.

Ethiopian Ambassador Jamal Baker, Honorary Consul General Ibrahim Tawab, CEO of a pharmaceutical company Mian Asad Shujaur Rahman and Director Prime Event Management Kamran Abbasi inaugurated the event. The representatives of companies participating in the exhibition were also present on the occasion. Kamran Abbasi, the organiser of the exhibition, gave the chief guest a tour of the stalls.

Ambassador of Ethiopia Jamal Baker appreciated the quality of Pakistani products especially medicines and equipment besides the efforts of the organisers. Speaking to the media, Ethiopian Ambassador, who was the chief guest, said Pakistan is not only considered very important country in the Islamic world but the South Asian nation is also renowned for top quality medical products being produced by its pharmaceutical industry.

He said that African countries, including Ethiopia were good markets for Pakistani pharmaceutical companies. Talking to the media, the organiser of the exhibition and director of Prime Event, Kamran Abbasi said the ongoing expo is specially meant for pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers, laboratory equipment, research and testing laboratories, raw and packaging suppliers, pharma printing, chemicals, instruments, hospital and health equipment manufacturing.

It will include ultrasound, x-ray, MRI machines, cardiac monitors, pharmaceutical manufacturers, surgical instruments, hospital supplies and accessories, he added. He said more than 100 exhibitors, including China, South Korea and Thailand are exhibiting their products, and technology through 250 stalls in two halls of the expo centre.

He added that the expo would provide an excellent opportunity to promote the local pharmaceutical industry in the international markets and provide local manufacturers with new technologies and developments in the sector adopted by the developed world. The two-day exhibition will conclude on Thursday (today). Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram will be the chief guest at the concluding day of the event.