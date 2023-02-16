National Horse & Cattle Show from March 10

LAHORE: The National Horse and Cattle Show will be held here from March 10 to 12 and in this regard the chief secretary has assigned the responsibilities to all the relevant departments.

An important meeting presided over by the chief secretary to review the arrangements for the Horse and Cattle Show was held at the Civil Secretariat here Wednesday. The Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, administrative secretaries of various departments, including local government, finance, livestock, sports, industries, agriculture, and information, Commissioner, CCPO Lahore and officers concerned attended the meeting. The chief secretary said that the Horse and Cattle Show is a reflection of national solidarity and unity. He directed that the best arrangements be made for the show and there should be no traffic problem during the show and PSL matches, and alternative route must be provided before starting any development work.