Border checkpoints to be equipped with modern tools to fight terrorists

LAHORE: IGP Dr Usman Anwar has said the officers and officials posted at border posts are the Mujahideen of the nation who are fighting on the frontline against terrorists and anti-social elements.

The IG expressed these views on Wednesday while encouraging the officials posted at the border check posts of the province at Central Police Office. He said thanks to these brave soldiers of Punjab Police by which citizens sleep peacefully in their homes, so the services of these brave soldiers are priceless. Dr Usman Anwar said that the retreat of the terrorists who attacked the Makarwal Mianwali police station is not only the success of the Punjab Police but also the success of the entire nation, which has given a clear message to the terrorists that the policemen are alert and ready at all times to protect their citizens.

He said that the passion, bravery and sense of duty of Mianwali police Ghazis is an example to be emulated for the entire force, which has been appreciated at all national and public places. The encouraged the officials posted at the border posts and said, "Promise me that you repulse the terrorist attacks and will not let them go back alive." He said that as many heads of terrorists you will give to me, the bigger rewards await you. The IG said that the officers and personnel posted at border check posts, guarding foreign nationals and sensitive places are our pride and precious asset of the nation, and all possible steps will be taken to encourage them.

Dr Usman Anwar said that all the units including Police, CTD, Special Branch, PHP, SPU should complete the mission of hunting the target by obtaining secret information in advance. He emphasised that the system of obtaining secret information in advance should be made more efficient along with the performance of duties by being on high alert. Dr Usman Anwar said that all possible resources including modern weapons, snipers, lights and internet are being ensured at the border check posts so that the officials can perform their duties in a better environment.

The IG said that to appreciate the services of the personnel posted at the border check posts, they have been invited to the Central Police Office as heroes today and the purpose of calling them is to review various issues to strengthen the working, including comprehensive intelligence and creating a network of speedy transmission of information and other countermeasures are to be formulated.

I often talk to the officials posted at the border check posts through telephone calls to keep their morale high. In the recent wave of terrorism, the role of checkpoints and riverine check posts in border districts is of special importance, so the officers and personnel posted at these checkpoints should be more diligent, enthusiastic and alert to perform their duties and spare no effort to keep province as well as country safe, he said.

SSP: SSP Investigation held a meeting with the Divisional SPs, AVL, SDPOs, Investigations and Gender Cell in-charges at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Wednesday. SDPOs were directed to ensure speedy disposal of pending inquiries, undetected and under-investigation cases on merit.