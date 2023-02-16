Formal investigation launched against ex-DHO

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated a formal inquiry against the former district health officer (DHO) of Mardan, Dr Kachkol Khan.

The Health Department had earlier started an inquiry against him during the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government but he was allegedly backed by some ruling party MPAs in his native Mardan district and had once allegedly got the investigations delayed and later the findings of the report disappeared.

Some reports suggested that Dr Kachkol Khan was charge-sheeted by the chief secretary but according to the secretary health, a formal inquiry was launched against him.

There were a lot of complaints against him when he was Mardan DHO but he managed to keep the lucrative position allegedly backed by the PTI MPAs.

During the corona pandemic, Dr Kachkol was criticised as almost all the public sector health institutions under his command would complain of not receiving any assistance from DHO Office to deal with the deadly virus. Though he had claimed having provided the stuff he received from DG Health Office.

He was once suspended on the allegations of giving the anti-corona vaccines to his blue-eyed people which were meant for health workers. But he managed to get himself reinstated.

In Mardan, where he served for quite a long time, there were complaints that he allegedly violated merit in recruitment. The Health Department again suspended him earlier this year when complaints of illegal recruitment surfaced against him in the media. He was also accused of employing males on positions meant for females.