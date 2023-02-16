GIK Institute to launch projects with Engro Corporation

SWABI: Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and Engro Corporation have agreed to strengthen collaboration and launch joint research projects.

Ghias Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engro Corporation, who was leading a six members delegation, visited GIK Institute on Wednesday.

The delegation met Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector, Administration and Finance, Prof Dr Mohammad Akbar, Pro-Rector, Academics, deans, heads of departments, directors and other officials.

A detailed presentation about the GIK Institute was given to the delegation.

Both sides discussed how the two organisations could benefit from each other’s experiences and facilities while focusing on promoting research culture and academic activities in the best interest of the country and its masses.

Prof Akbar said that GIK Institute is ready to initiate joint research projects and exchange information and technology, concentrating on introducing and utilizing the latest technology, achieving the desired results and playing their due role in boosting the country’s feeble economy.

The officials of the two organisations agreed that there is a wide space for collaboration to start research projects and learn from each other. Ghias invited the GIK Institute faculty to visit the Engro Corporation plants.

They agreed that the industry-academia interaction must be enhanced and the GIK Institute faculty and Engro Corporation could learn from each other’s experiences, utilize the available resources and use facilities like modern laboratories.

“It is time to talk seriously about the potential projects and move forward to achieve our objectives,” said Ghias. “We could work with faculty and students in joint research projects. We are interested in young engineers and there are many GIK Institute graduates who have been working in Engro Corporation for the last several years.”

Ghias welcomed the proposal by Prof Akbar to establish working groups to work jointly in areas of their interest. “We will be happy to nominate excellent members of the working group and let work jointly,” he said.

Prof Akbar said: “We are globally engaged through our International Advisory Board and our alumni association is very strong and GIK graduates work in 70 countries across the world.

Later, the delegation visited the GIK Incubator and interacted with the students as well.