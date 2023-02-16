Opening of trade routes with Afghanistan demanded

KHAR: Speakers on Wednesday urged the government to open trade routes with Afghanistan to promote businesses in Bajaur tribal district.

The demand came at a cultural event held at the Jirga Hall in Civil Colony Khar. The Bajaur Culture Association had arranged the event to showcase the locally manufactured items and products and promote its use.

People from all walks of life, including notables, poets, writers and social workers attended the event.

The mustard oil, honey, desi ghee, olive oil, locally made footwear, clothes and other items were displayed at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Bajaur Culture Association president and prominent literati Anwar Nigar, noted research scholar and writer Maulana Khan Zeb and others said that government should open trade routes with Afghanistan, including Nawa Pass, Ghakhi Pass, Laitai and others to boost businesses and create employment opportunities in the district.

The speakers said that governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan should take joint steps to open the trade routes and facilitate the people and traders on both sides of the Durand Line.

They also asked the doctors to avoid prescribing unnecessary medical tests and medicines to patients so the poor people could not be burned in the prevailing price-hike and inflation.

The speakers also urged the expatriates to help in settling the countrymen abroad to control the unemployment and make the youths able to earn a decent living there.

The literate said that Pakhtuns had ignored their culture and literature due to which they were now facing a host of problems.