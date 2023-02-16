SCCI seeks institutions revamp for industrialisatio

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Muhammad Ishaq on Wednesday stressed the need for revamping the relevant public sector institutions to promote industrialization in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said this while talking to Secretary for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, KP government, Amir Sultan Tareen, at the Chamber’s House here.

The SCCI office-bearers and other government officials were present there as well.

The SCCI chief said the industrial sector is suffering owing to the alleged negligence of the KP government. He called for steps to resolve industrialists’ problems.

Muhammad Ishaq demanded special incentives and facilities for the business community and manufacturers along with steps for reviving the sick units to realize the dream of industrialization in KP.

The SCCI chief told the secretary for Industries that industrialists were perturbed over actions and issuance of notices by the authorities concerned, which was forcing them to shift the production units to other provinces. He demanded an end to such policies.

Amir Sultan Tareen held out an assurance to resolve the business community and industrialists issues.

He said practical steps have been taken for industrialization by bringing reforms in the relevant subordinate institutions of the Industries Department.

The secretary went on to say that the business community has played a pivotal role in economic prosperity and development. He assured that industrialists would be facilitated through policies and actions.

Amir Sultan used the opportunity to request the business community to generously donate to the relief fund set up by the KP government to help the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

The SCCI chief said the chamber would ask its members to extend maximum donations for that.