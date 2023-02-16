Parents of Gulalai Ismail acquitted

PESHAWAR: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here on Wednesday acquitted Prof Ismail and his spouse, who are the parents of rights activists Gulalai Ismail, in the case of sedition, conspiracy against state and terror financing.
The ATC court No 1 in Peshawar announced its verdict in a case registered against the parents of rights activist Gulalai Ismail many months back.
According to Prof Ismail, he and his wife appeared before the court for 167 times in the case.
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan welcomed the acquittal of Prof Ismail and his spouse in cases of sedition and terror financing by a Peshawar anti-terrorism court. It demanded the immediate withdrawal of the case registered against them.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated a formal inquiry against the former district health officer ...
SWABI: Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and Engro Corporation have agreed to...
PESHAWAR: There are only four graveyards for over 70,000 Christians in the provincial capital city of Peshawar and...
CHITRAL: The residents staged a protest against the National Highway Authority for its failure to clear the road...
MARDAN/TAKHTBHAI: Mardan region police have busted a six-member gang of dacoits and recovered Rs5 million stolen cash,...
PESHAWAR: A number of developmental projects are underway in Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Mardan region to provide...
Comments