Parents of Gulalai Ismail acquitted

PESHAWAR: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here on Wednesday acquitted Prof Ismail and his spouse, who are the parents of rights activists Gulalai Ismail, in the case of sedition, conspiracy against state and terror financing.

The ATC court No 1 in Peshawar announced its verdict in a case registered against the parents of rights activist Gulalai Ismail many months back.

According to Prof Ismail, he and his wife appeared before the court for 167 times in the case.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan welcomed the acquittal of Prof Ismail and his spouse in cases of sedition and terror financing by a Peshawar anti-terrorism court. It demanded the immediate withdrawal of the case registered against them.