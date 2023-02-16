By-polls 2nd phase: Up to 178 candidates file papers

PESHAWAR: As many as 178 candidates have submitted nomination papers for the second phase of the by-election on 16 National Assembly seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The second phase will be held on March 19. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, polls in the second phase will be held on 16 seats vacated by the MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

An official of the Election Commission of Pakistan said the scrutiny for the nomination papers for the second phase will be held by February 18 while appeals can be filed against acceptance or rejection of papers by the 22nd of this month.

The candidates can withdraw papers by March 1 while the final list will be issued on March 2. They will be allotted election symbols on the same day.

In the second phase, by-elections will be held in NA-2 Swat, NA-3 Swat, NA-5 Upper Dir, NA-6 Lower Dir, NA-7 Lower Dir, NA-8 Malakand, NA- 9 Buner, NA-16 Abbottabad, NA-19 Swabi, NA-20 Mardan, NA-29 Peshawar, NA-30 Peshawar, NA-34 Karak, NA-40 Bajaur, NA-42 Mohmand and NA-44 Khyber on March 19.

Earlier, nomination papers of 74 candidates were accepted for eight National Assembly seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the first phase of the by-polls slated for March 16.

In the first phase, by-polls will be held on eight NA seats in KP. The constituencies include NA-4 Swat, NA-17 Haripur, NA-18 Swabi, NA-25 and 26 Nowshera, NA-32 Kohat, NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan and NA-43 Khyber.

As many as nine candidates submitted nomination papers for NA-4, eight for NA-17, 11 for NA-18, nine for NA-25, 12 for NA-26, seven for NA-32, 10 for NA-38 and 10 for NA-43.

The nomination papers of one candidate were rejected for NA-17 and another for NA-38.