Two bids to smuggle 820 wheat, flour bags foiled

Rawalpindi The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Wednesday foiled two bids to smuggle 820 wheat flour bags.
According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids and rounded up two drivers namely Lal Zameen and Usama, and recovered 820 wheat flour bags from their possession.
He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division. He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.
