Removal of hurdles in way of uplift projects stressed

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Captain (r) Noorul Amin Mengal on Wednesday called a meeting of authority's officers to issue directives for the removal of hurdles in way of completion of development projects.

The CDA chairman also directed ensuring the supply of sufficient and safe water to the residents of the federal capital. In the light of directives of the chairman, the enforcement teams led by DG Enforcement Shahjahan and assisted by the Islamabad administration razed dozens of fruit and vegetable stalls and illegal bus stands on both sides of the IJ Principal Road.

The chairman also directed for clearing right of way of the 11th avenue land grabbers. Another operation was launched against encroachments including dozens of sheds, boundary walls, and fences outside the residences of Government employees in sector F-6/4.

The officials from the Estate Office assisted operation and identified encroachments in the area. In another operation, the CDA enforcement wing's personnel removed vendors from a loop of Khanna Bridge. DG Enforcement has said that in light of vision of CDA chairman, they will continue anti-encroachment operations.